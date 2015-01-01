SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Marquez D, Krenz JE, Chavez Santos E, Torres E, Palmández P, Sampson PD, Blancas M, Carmona J, Spector JT. J. Agromed. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1059924X.2022.2058667

PMID

35345983

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Farmworkers disproportionately experience preventable adverse health effects from heat exposure. We sought to evaluate the effect of participatory heat education on farmworker knowledge.

METHODS: We conducted a parallel, comparison group intervention study to investigate the effectiveness of a Spanish/English participatory heat education-based intervention on farmworker heat knowledge in Summer 2019. We used convenience sampling to recruit adult outdoor farmworkers from Central/Eastern Washington State, USA. Crews were randomized to receive the intervention (n=40 participants) versus not receive the intervention (n=43 participants). We assessed changes in heat knowledge, scored on a scale from 0 to 11, between baseline, immediately post-intervention, and post-season, which was approximately three months after baseline, using the Wilcoxon signed-rank test. We compared differences in knowledge scores from baseline to post-season between groups using analysis of variance.

RESULTS: Average knowledge scores improved from 4.6 (standard deviation [sd] 1.5) to 6.3 (sd 2.0) pre to post season in the intervention group (p<0.001). There was greater improvement in pre-post knowledge scores in the intervention (average difference 1.6, sd 2.0) versus the comparison group (average difference 0.41, sd 1.7) (p=0.04).

CONCLUSIONS: Participatory heat training was effective in improving farmworker heat knowledge over the course of a summer season.

RESULTS of this study will be used to guide heat prevention efforts for farmworkers. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Registration Number: NCT04234802.


Language: en

Keywords

Agricultural health; farmworker; heat stress; heat-related illness; intervention study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print