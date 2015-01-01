SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gruber ME, Cruit J, Kochan JA, Arias H, Diaz Y, Pruchnicki S, Hancock PA. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 246-250.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181321651262

unavailable

Unexpected aviation events pose a challenge in training for aviation safety. Since unexpected events, by definition, cannot be specifically trained, one suggestion is to train pilots for the skills necessary to respond to unexpected events. We attempted to better understand positive behaviors in unexpected events in aviation through post hoc analysis of aviation accidents with good outcomes. We conducted a pilot study--an open card sort--with human factors experts to (1) evaluate the utility of the method and (2) create the category names to be used in the full-scale study. Upon completion of the pilot study, we propose a full-scale study with a closed card sort methodology. Understanding what behaviors led to positive outcomes in the past will help in designing training programs to maximize positive outcomes in the future.


Language: en
