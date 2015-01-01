Abstract

Forensic human factors analyses of personal injuries, including collisions, can be challenging when there is either limited evidence available and/or conflicting accounts of the events leading up to an incident. Gathering objective data under conditions representative of the incident in question can assist human factors practitioners in assessing the plausibility of certain facts and events, particularly in the aforementioned scenarios. The present work is part of the preliminary investigation of a collision in which little information was available about the incident. Data were gathered from nine participants to assist in determining a reasonable timeline of events leading up to impact between a disabled vehicle and a tractor trailer. The importance of reliance on such objective data as part of forensic analyses is discussed.

