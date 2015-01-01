Abstract

As technological advancements and lowered costs make self-driving cars available to more people, it becomes important to understand the dynamics of human-automation interactions for safety and efficacy. We used a dynamical approach to examine data from a previous study on simulated driving with an automated driving assistant. To maximize effect size in this preliminary study, we focused the current analysis on the two lowest and two highest-performing participants. Our visual comparisons were the utilization of the automated system and the impact of perturbations. Low-performing participants toggled and maintained reliance either on automation or themselves for longer periods of time. Decision making of high-performing participants was using the automation briefly and consistently throughout the driving task. Participants who displayed an early understanding of automation capabilities opted for tactical use. Further exploration of individual differences and automation usage styles will help to understand the optimal human-automation-team dynamic and increase safety and efficacy.

Language: en