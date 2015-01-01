|
Martin MS, Huard-Nicholls B, Johnson AP. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 843-847.
Western populations are ageing. With age comes an increased risk of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and fragility that leads to higher fatal car crashes. This study develops a driving simulation paradigm that seeks to detect unsafe drivers, particularly among older drivers with MCI. The paradigm includes repeated urban intersection crossings at three difficulty levels while eye movements are tracked. The internal validity of this part of the paradigm was tested with young adults (N = 7).
