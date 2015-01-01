SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Martin MS, Huard-Nicholls B, Johnson AP. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 843-847.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181321651289

unavailable

Western populations are ageing. With age comes an increased risk of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and fragility that leads to higher fatal car crashes. This study develops a driving simulation paradigm that seeks to detect unsafe drivers, particularly among older drivers with MCI. The paradigm includes repeated urban intersection crossings at three difficulty levels while eye movements are tracked. The internal validity of this part of the paradigm was tested with young adults (N = 7).

RESULTS indicated that the simulator tests elicited unsafe driving behaviors that varied across difficulty and avoided ceiling and floor effects. Eye movement metrics associated with cognitive load also varied with difficulty and predicted safe crosses. The strongest predictors were gaze transition entropy, gaze variability, and pupil size entropy. These findings indicate internal validity of the tests. Future research should test the external validity of this paradigm with a larger, more diverse sample.


