Citation
Monroe LE, Smith SL. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 854-858.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Vigilance, or sustained attention tasks involve detecting critical signals, embedded amid more frequent neutral signals, over an extended period of time. A decline in performance, engagement, and arousal over time, as well as high workload and stress, are common outcomes of such tasks. Exposure to broad-spectrum or short wavelength bright light has been found to positively impact alertness, speed of information processing, and mood, but has not been extensively explored in the vigilance domain. The present study explored whether a light therapy lamp could mitigate the negative vigilance outcomes found in both performance and affective state.
Language: en