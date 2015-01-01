|
Cao Y, Zhou F, Pulver EM, Molnar LJ, Robert LP, Tilbury DM, Yang XJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1065-1069.
A particular concern with SAE Level 3 automated vehicles is the takeover transition from the automated vehicle to the driver. Prior research has employed a wide range of metrics for measuring takeover performance. However, the lack of a set of standard metrics for measuring takeover performance makes it difficult to consolidate findings and summarize the influence of different factors. This article presents a review of the metrics employed in empirical literature examining takeover transitions in Level 3 automated driving and proposes a framework for standardizing the objective takeover performance metrics.
