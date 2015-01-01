Abstract

An augmented reality (AR) environment includes a set of digital elements with which the users interact while performing certain tasks. Recent AR head-mounted displays allow users to select how these elements are presented. However, few studies have been conducted to examine the effect of presenting augmented content on user performance and workload. This study aims to evaluate two methods of presenting augmented content -- world-locked and head-locked modes in a data entry task. A total of eighteen participants performed the data entry task in this study. The effectiveness of each mode is evaluated in terms of task performance, muscle activity, perceived workload, and usability. The results show that the task completion time is shorter, and the typing speed is significantly faster in the head-locked mode while the world-locked mode achieved higher scores in terms of preference. The findings of this study can be applied to AR user interfaces to improve content presentation and enhance the user experience.

