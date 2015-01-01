|
Ferraro JC, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1286-1290.
Despite its rapid advancement, automation remains vulnerable to system failures. The reliability of automation may impact users' trust and how they interact with it. Additionally, the type of error can uniquely redirect user behavior. This study investigated how reliability and error type impact operator trust and monitoring performance. Participants completed a monitoring task at either 50% or 90% reliability, experiencing either misses or false alarms from an automated alert system. It was hypothesized that automation reliability would impact trust, while error type would also impact reliance and compliance behaviors.
