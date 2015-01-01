Abstract

This study examines infant fatalities that occurred while sharing a sleep surface. Fatality data reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) during the time period January, 2013 through December, 2017 and involving infants through age 10 months were reviewed. 1,587 Cases were analyzed on the following variables: infant age and sex; sleep environment by product; cause of death; fatality pattern; and breastfeeding, where it was mentioned. 97% Of deaths were due to some form of asphyxia. Adult beds were associated with 78% of shared sleep fatalities, and the primary fatality pattern was overlay (35.4%)/probable overlay (8.8%). Infants <3 months made up 65% of fatalities. The data reflect that bedsharing continues, despite AAP guidelines to the contrary, and that overlay is the primary hazard pattern to be addressed. This paper discusses potential risk reduction strategies that may reduce the potential for overlay fatalities.

