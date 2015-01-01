Abstract

Control center operations are highly demanding in terms of the collaboration required for monitoring and decision making in teams. In a joint effort led by the DLR, several institutions investigated psychological requirements among teams in control centers. This involved holding workshops and shadowing the work of experts for operative processes in control rooms of several industry partners (Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Flughafen Hamburg GmbH, Hamburger Hochbahn AG). An initial control room resource management (CRRM) training was developed and tested with a group of operators from the Galileo Control Center (GCC). The refined version of the 2-day CRRM training was developed for groups of 10-12 participants and was validated in seven training sessions with a total of 79 operators from the subway control center of the Hamburger Hochbahn AG. In conclusion, the CRRM training provides a successful approach to improve teamwork in control rooms.

Language: en