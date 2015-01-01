Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore and analyze the causes and related influencing factors of pediatric fractures, and provide theoretical basis for reducing the incidence and adverse effects of pediatric fractures.



METHODS: This study retrospectively analyzed the epidemiological characteristics of fractures in pediatric aged ≤18 years old who were admitted to the our hospital between July 2015 and February 2020.



RESULTS: A total of 10,486 pediatric patients were included in the study, of whom 6961 (66.38%) were boys, and 3525 (33.62%) were girls. For the fracture incidence, age group of the 3-6 years reached the peak. 5584 (60.76%) children were operated upon within 12 h after admission. The top three types of fractures were the distal humerus (3843 sites, 27.49%), distal ulna (1740 sites, 12.44%), and distal radius (1587 sites, 11.35%). The top three causes of injury were falls (7106 cases, 82.10%), car accidents (650 cases, 65.72%), and clipping (465 cases, 5.37%). Fractures predominantly occurred between July and November (4664 cases, 48.87%) and on Saturdays and Sundays (3172 cases, 33.24%). The highest number of hospital visits occurred between 20:00 and 00:00 (4339 cases, 45.46%).



CONCLUSION: For pediatric fractures, we should take appropriate and effective preventive measures to reduce the incidence of children's fractures according to the distribution characteristics of age, gender, cause of injury, and fracture site.





...The causes of fractures were classified according to the mechanism of injury into seven first-level categories: daily-life injuries, road traffic injuries, sports injuries, abuse injuries, birth injuries, iatrogenic injuries, and unknown causes of fracture. The first-level categories were classified into second-level subcategories. Daily-life injuries were divided into falls, cuts, strains, sprains, twist injuries, clipping, furniture-related falls, crush injuries, falls from height, bunk bed falls, bites, and others. Road traffic injuries were divided into car accident injuries, bicycle falls, bicycle-spoke injuries, and falls from vehicles. Sports injuries were divided into slide falls, trampoline falls, single/parallel bar falls, skateboard falls, fitness equipment falls, basketball falls, rocking horse falls, falls while running, balance bike falls, ice skating falls, swing falls, ski falls, taekwondo falls, kick injuries, dance falls, playground falls, soccer falls, falls during physical education activities, jump rope falls, swimming-related injuries, martial arts falls, and others ...

