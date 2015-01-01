|
Jessiman P, Kidger J, Spencer L, Geijer-Simpson E, Kaluzeviciute G, Burn AM, Leonard N, Limmer M. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e619.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35351062
BACKGROUND: There is consistency of evidence on the link between school culture and student health. A positive school culture has been associated with positive child and youth development, effective risk prevention and health promotion efforts, with extensive evidence for the impact on student mental health. Interventions which focus on socio-cultural elements of school life, and which involve students actively in the process, are increasingly understood to be important for student mental health promotion. This qualitative study was undertaken in three UK secondary schools prior to the implementation of a participative action research study bringing students and staff together to identify changes to school culture that might impact student mental health. The aim was to identify how school culture is conceptualised by students, parents and staff in three UK secondary schools. A secondary aim was to explore which components of school culture were perceived to be most important for student mental health.
Children; Mental health; Qualitative; Young people; School climate; School culture