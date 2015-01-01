|
Lian Y, Liu L, Lu Z, Wang W. Psych. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The present study examined the relationships between bullying, trauma-related guilt, trauma-related shame, and prosocial behaviors. We investigated 1,322 college students using a longitudinal approach to explore the internal mechanism between bullying, prosocial behaviors, and the probable mediating effects of trauma-related guilt and shame. The results suggested that bullying negatively predicted prosocial behaviors and that trauma-related guilt played a positive mediating role. In contrast, trauma-related shame played a negative mediating role in the relationship between bullying and prosocial behaviors. These findings indicated that trauma-related guilt and shame played adaptive and maladaptive roles after bullying victimization, which also provided a theoretical basis for the relevant intervention.
bullying; prosocial behaviors; trauma-related guilt; trauma-related shame