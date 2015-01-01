Abstract

Sexual violence and physical fighting are independent risk factors for suicidal behaviors among adolescents. However, whether the concurrence of these two risk factors increases the risk of suicidal behaviors among ideators, and by how much that risk increases are unknown. This study analyzed data from the 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Surveys. Students who reported having seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year were included (n = 1755). The associations between physical fighting/sexual violence status and the risk of suicide attempt/plan/attempt requiring medical intervention were estimated. The concurrence of physical fighting and sexual violence substantially increased the relative risk of attempted suicide (adjusted relative risk, adRR = 1.99, 95% CI 1.72, 2.29) and attempted suicide requiring medical intervention (adRR = 4.07, 95% CI 2.84, 5.85; subgroup analyses: among women, adRR = 3.33, 95% CI 2.14, 5.17; among men, adRR = 6.25, 95% CI 3.32, 12.28). Among students who had experienced concurrent physical fighting and sexual violence, more suicide-attempt-associated health-risk behaviors were reported by men (median = 14) than women (median = 12) (p = 0.0023). The concurrence of physical fighting and sexual violence among adolescent suicide ideators was shown to be significantly associated with an increased risk of attempted suicide. A wide variety of health-risk behaviors were shown to cluster with the concurrence of physical fighting and sexual violence. This was especially the case among men, consistent with their higher rate of attempted suicide requiring medical intervention.

