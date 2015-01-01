Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Synthetic cannabinoids are a rapidly expanding subset of designer drugs widely available in the United States since 2008. In Illinois during the spring of 2018, over 160 documented cases of bleeding and prolonged coagulopathy occurred secondary to contaminated synthetic cannabinoids.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study consisting of 38 patients to describe the initial emergency department (ED) presentation, diagnosis, and treatment.



RESULTS: Through serum testing we found that three long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides (LAAR) were detected in patients who had inhaled these tainted products: brodifacoum, difenacoum, and bromodialone.



DISCUSSION: This study encompasses the largest ED presentation of LAAR poisoning via the inhalational route known to date.



CONCLUSION: The emergency physician should be aware of the potential for tainted coingestants as the cause of undifferentiated coagulopathy.

Language: en