SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wright E, Hafner JW, Podolej G, Feinstein DL, van Breemen R, Rubinstein I, Aks S, Wahl M. West. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 22(4): 1014-1019.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, California Chapter of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine)

DOI

10.5811/westjem.2021.2.46317

PMID

35354010

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Synthetic cannabinoids are a rapidly expanding subset of designer drugs widely available in the United States since 2008. In Illinois during the spring of 2018, over 160 documented cases of bleeding and prolonged coagulopathy occurred secondary to contaminated synthetic cannabinoids.

METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study consisting of 38 patients to describe the initial emergency department (ED) presentation, diagnosis, and treatment.

RESULTS: Through serum testing we found that three long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides (LAAR) were detected in patients who had inhaled these tainted products: brodifacoum, difenacoum, and bromodialone.

DISCUSSION: This study encompasses the largest ED presentation of LAAR poisoning via the inhalational route known to date.

CONCLUSION: The emergency physician should be aware of the potential for tainted coingestants as the cause of undifferentiated coagulopathy.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print