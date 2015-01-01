Abstract

The emergence of Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs) is expected to drastically change various fields in the transportation system-especially traffic safety of road users. Therefore, this special issue aims to facilitate a forum for transportation researchers fostering an exchange of research ideas and experience in traffic safety with a specific focus on operations, planning and management of ICVs. The issue contains thirty-six papers from seven different countries. Topics are classified into seven categories: (1) Driving behavior in the ICV environment; (2) Safety evaluation of ICVs; (3) ICV driving/management strategies; (4) New framework for ICV safety analysis; (5) ICV safety for vulnerable road users; (6) Perception towards ICVs; and (7) Security issues relating to ICVs. The papers are concisely introduced in this editorial. All the papers were invited to present at the International Symposium on Accident Analysis & Prevention in 2021 (ISAAP 2021) and the symposium was successfully held. The research conducted in these articles reveal challenges and future directions in the area of ICVs that include further developing novel methodologies and algorithms for collision-free trajectories of ICVs, testing diverse scenarios in complex environments with mixed traffic, and addressing inherent safety risks of specific vulnerable road users (e.g., older road users, bicyclists, riders of micro-mobility vehicles).

