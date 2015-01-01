|
Angosta J, Tomkins MM, Neighbors C. Alcohol Alcohol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35358298
Abstract
In the originally published version of this manuscript, there was an error in the title. This should read: "Incorporating Social Networks and Event-Specific Information in a Personalized Feedback Intervention to Reduce Drinking Among Young Adults" instead of "Incorporating Social Networks and Ezzvent-Specific Information in a Personalized Feedback Intervention to Reduce Drinking Among Young Adults". This error has been corrected online.
