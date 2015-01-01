|
Chung VWJ, Dias L, Booth G, Cripton PA. Clin. Biomech. 2022; 94: e105628.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35358794
BACKGROUND: Cycling helmets often incorporate elements aimed to dissipate rotational energies, which is widely acknowledged to play a key role in concussion mechanics. In this study, we investigated the mechanics of an oblique helmet test protocol that induced helmet rotation while using it to evaluate the effectiveness of three helmet models: two standard expanded polystyrene helmets and a commercially-available helmet equipped with a liner designed to mitigate linear and rotational energies.
Cycling; Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Helmet testing; Injury biomechanics