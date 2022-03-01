SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chadwick L, Sharma MJ, Madigan S, Callahan BL, Yeates KO. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.03.039

35358589

OBJECTIVE: To provide a systematic review of studies examining the proportion of children with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS) and to examine potential moderators of prevalence. STUDY DESIGN: Searches were conducted in Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, Scopus, and CENTRAL on April 16, 2020. Inclusion criteria were children <18 years with concussion or mild traumatic brain injury; operational definition of PPCS; assessment of post-concussive symptoms at least 4 weeks post-injury; sample sizes and proportion with PPCS available; and study published in English. Definition of PPCS, sample size, proportion of participants identified with PPCS, child sex and age at injury, time post-injury, pre-morbid symptoms, diagnosis (concussion or mild traumatic brain injury), and study publication year were extracted. Study quality was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale.

RESULTS: Thirteen studies, with a total of 5,307 participants, were included; the proportion of children identified with PPCS was 35.1% (weighted average, [95% CI 26.3%, 45.0%]). Prevalence of PPCS was higher in older and female children who presented for care at concussion clinics, and in more recent publications.

CONCLUSIONS: Approximately one third of children with concussion/mild traumatic brain injury will experience PPCS. Age, sex, and point of care could help to identify children at high risk for experiencing PPCS.


pediatric; concussion; recovery; mTBI; mild TBI

