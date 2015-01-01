|
Maumus M. Ochsner J. 2022; 22(1): 3-5.
(Copyright © 2022, Ochsner Clinic)
35355637
The suicide rate among male physicians is 1.41 times higher than among the general male population. Among female physicians, the relative risk is even more pronounced--2.27 times greater than the general female population.1 I personally knew 4 physicians and 1 advanced practice provider who committed suicide. The causes of suicide are complex and include feelings of being overwhelmed, grief, isolation, lack of social support, discrimination, intolerable emotional pain, stress, and feeling trapped and hopeless.2 In psychological terms, suicide represents the buildup of uncontrolled toxic negative thinking, while gratitude represents the opposite end of the spectrum toward positivity.
