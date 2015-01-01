Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to compare differences in mortality and nonhome discharge in pediatric patients with firearm and stab injuries, while minimizing bias. Our secondary objective was to assess the influence of insurance on these same outcomes.



METHODS: Patients aged 0 to 17 years included in the National Trauma Data Bank (2007-2015) with firearm and stabbing injury were matched by propensity score. Logistic regression was used to assess associations of injury type and insurance with long-term care discharge and death.



RESULTS: The average age was 14.8 years, 19.2% were female, 48% were African American, 58.4% had an injury severity score ≤8, and assaults accounted for 73.1% of cases. Firearm injuries were associated with a higher risk of discharge to long-term care (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.07) compared with propensity-matched patients who were stabbed. Similarly, we found a higher risk of mortality in those with firearm injuries compared with stabbing injuries (aOR, 1.85). Regardless of mechanism, self-pay insurance status was associated with a higher risk of mortality (aOR, 2.41). When compared with stab wound patients with commercial insurance, self-pay firearm-injured patients were found to have an increased risk of mortality (aOR, 5.25).



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric victims of firearm violence were more likely to die or need additional care outside the home than victims of other types of penetrating injury when accounting for confounding characteristics to minimize bias.

