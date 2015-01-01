SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yaxley J, Scott T. Ther. Apher. Dial. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1744-9987.13843

35355407

Poisoning and toxic ingestions cause significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Extracorporeal therapies such as dialysis, haemoperfusion and plasma exchange are selectively applied to patients with severe intoxications unresponsive to standard interventions and can be lifesaving. Extracorporeal therapies are a complex but fundamental aspect of the practice of nephrology. Without high-quality evidence to guide implementation, an understanding of toxicokinetics and the physiochemical principles of the enhanced elimination techniques is especially important. This review provides a comphrensive, user-friendly outline of the application of extracorporeal therapy in the poisoned patient.


Language: en
