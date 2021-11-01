Abstract

This paper unpacks the legacy of racism and white supremacy in American child psychiatry, connecting them to current racist inequities, to reimagine an antiracist future for the profession, and to serve all children's mental health body and soul. History reveals how child psychiatry has neglected and even perpetuated the intergenerational trauma suffered by minoritized children and families. By refusing to confront racial injustice, it has centered on white children's protection and deleted their role in white supremacist violence. An antiracist future for the profession demands a profound historical reckoning and comprehensive reimagining, a process that this paper begins to unfold.

