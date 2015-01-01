Abstract

With an increasing number of children attending regular early childhood education and care (ECEC), this setting presents an opportunity to develop physical activity habits and movement skills of children. These behaviours play an important role in the development and well-being of children. In 2017, an Active Play Standard was introduced in British Columbia, Canada, to mandate practices related to physical activity, screen time and movement skill development in licensed ECEC. A capacity-building initiative including training and online resources was released alongside these guidelines to support implementation. The purpose of this study was to qualitatively examine the barriers and facilitators ECEC practitioners faced in implementing the standard, and to explore the role of the capacity-building initiative. Data were collected via semi-structured telephone interviews with educators (n = 23). Data were coded using thematic analysis and sorted into three major themes influencing provision of physical activity opportunities: attributes and impact of the Active Play standard and capacity-building workshop, characteristics of providers and characteristics of ECEC settings. Future studies should consider targeting factors including organizational culture and climate, and provider capacity to provide physical activity and fundamental movement skill programming, and support for facility level policies and collaborative planning processes that create a positive physical activity culture.

