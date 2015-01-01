Abstract

PURPOSE. The purpose of this study is to present a model-the safety performance map-that specifies the key factors influencing organizations' safety performance and suggests the relationships between the identified factors. There is a need for an exhaustive illustration of the path leading to occupational health and safety (OHS) supporting in measuring, managing, and developing OHS proactively.



MATERIALS AND METHODS. A qualitative multiple-case study consisted of three stages: design, iteration and testing of the created model. An interview study was conducted in four companies from different industries, and later the model was tested in three complementary companies. The companies involved represented the metal, food, forest, and chemical industries; industrial services; and infrastructure and house construction.



RESULTS. The study identified a total of 42 individual factors that fall under the following seven main perspectives on OHS: OHS management, OHS leadership, structure, processes, culture, individual behavior, and performance.



CONCLUSIONS. The study suggested the safety performance map to illustrate the path leading to OHS and indicative causal relationships between the factors affecting it. The same factors affecting OHS recur in all the included industrial contexts. The study answers the call for proactive performance measurement and more balanced measurement systems for safety.

Language: en