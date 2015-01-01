Abstract

Medical fitness to drive in Victoria is currently governed by the Austroads Fitness to Drive Guidelines. Doctors are expected to review the 188-page document and advise patients in relation to their unique medical condition. Patients must then report themselves to the driver licensing authority if they are unfit to drive. Despite multiple recommendations from coroners, there is no mandatory reporting system in Victoria, as mandatory reporting is disliked by both doctors and patients. Research has shown that binary decision trees are more accurate than doctors in determining fitness to drive. This article proposes a phone application implementing yes-no decision trees for each condition in the guidelines to increase accuracy and documentation rates and protect doctors from liability.

