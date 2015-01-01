SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lobo M, Smith JA, Gall JA. J. Law Med. 2022; 29(1): 270-278.

(Copyright © 2022, Thompson - LBC Information Services)

35362295

This article aims to define and describe female genital anatomy, the changes that occur in the genitalia during growth and puberty, and during sexual response and intercourse. It elaborates the reasons for normal genital examination findings in most female children who have been sexually abused and explains why the absence of findings of genital trauma should not be used to challenge the credibility of the child's history of sexual abuse.


child sexual abuse; anogenital examinations; expert evidence; hymen; sexual penetration; vagina

