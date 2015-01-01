SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dubowitz H, Finkelhor D, Zolotor A, Kleven J, Davis N. Pediatrics 2022; 149(4): e2021052641.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2021-052641

PMID

35362065

Abstract

This article draws attention to the overlapping literature on social determinants of health and adverse childhood experiences, and the growing clinical interest in addressing them to promote children's and parents' health and well-being. We address important considerations and suggest solutions for leaders and practitioners in primary care to address social determinants of health/adverse childhood experiences. Priorities include: begin with a few prevalent conditions for which there are helpful resources; focus on conditions that are current or recent and where parents may be more apt to engage in services; focus initially on families with children aged <6 given the frequency of well-child visits and the especially strong relationships between primary care professionals and parents during this period; ensure training of primary care professionals and staff to help them play this role competently and comfortably; and have good referral processes to facilitate additional evaluation or help.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print