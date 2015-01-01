Abstract

The drivers' hazard perception plays an important role in preventing and reducing the occurrence of traffic accidents. In order to explore the drivers' hazard perception and their behavioral characteristics in overt and covert hazards, hazardous events of three traffic conflict types (vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to cyclist and vehicle to pedestrian) were designed for overt and covert hazards based on the UC-win/Road driving simulation software, respectively. 35 drivers were organized to conduct the driving simulation tests. The data of driving behavior was collected when they were driving. A comparative analysis of drivers' hazard perception ability and driving behavior characteristics was carried out for hazardous scenarios and traffic conflict types. The result has shown that drivers are more likely to take slowing measures or brake earlier in overt hazard scenarios to ensure safe driving. And drivers are more likely to be involved in collisions in covert hazard scenarios. The types of traffic conflict have a significant effect on the hazard perception ability of drivers (F = 5.92, p < 0.01). Drivers have the strongest hazard perception for cyclists and the weakest hazard perception for pedestrians. Traffic conflict types has a significant effect on drivers' average braking depth (F = 32.31, p < 0.01), average speed (F = 13.78, p < 0.01), and average acceleration (F = 9.26, p < 0.01).

Language: en