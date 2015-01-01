Abstract

High surrounding road density could increase traffic-related air pollution, noise and the risk of traffic injuries, which are major public health concerns for children. We collected geographical data for all childcare centers (16,146) in Australia and provided the data on the road density surrounding them. The road density was represented by the child care center's nearest distance to main road and motorway, and the length of main road/motor way within 100~1000-meter buffer zone surrounding the child care center. We also got the data of PM(2.5) concentration from 2013 to 2018 and standard Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) data from 2013 to 2019 according to the longitude and latitude of the child care centers. This data might help researchers to evaluate the health impacts of road density on child health, and help policy makers to make transportation, educational and environmental planning decisions to protect children from exposure to traffic-related hazards in Australia.

