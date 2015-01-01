Abstract

[in Japanese] Google Translate:

The purpose of this study is to have a susceptibility (HSP) with a biological basis, which is considered to be a risk factor for self-harm induction, and to take a disapproval attitude from parents to children. We will verify by empirical research a part of the emotional communication process of self-harm occurrence, such as influence of the possibility of self-harm) and the mediation of inference errors between the path paths. Was that. As a method, the survey was conducted on 314 university students (the number of valid respondents was 298), and mediation analysis was used for statistical analysis. As a result, inference errors were partially mediated between the temperamentally sensitive HSP and the tendency to self-harm. Then, when the mother disapproval was divided into two groups, high and low (mean ± 0.5 SD), HSP partially mediated the inference error in the low group, whereas it was completely in the high group. It was confirmed that it was an intermediary. Therefore, it is suggested that HSP leads to a higher level of inference error when mother disapproval overlaps, and as a result, it increases the tendency of self-harm.



本研究の目的は、自傷誘発のリスクファクターとされる生物学的基盤を持つ感受性（HSP: Highly Sensitive Person）と親から子に対して不承認的態度をとることが自傷傾向（自傷が行われる可能性の高さ）に影響を与えること、そして、そのパス経路の間には推論の誤りが媒介していることといった自傷発生の感情情報伝達過程の一端を実証的研究により検証することであった。方法として、調査は大学生314名（有効回答者数は298名）を対象に実施し、統計的解析では媒介分析を用いた。結果として、気質的な感受性であるHSPから自傷傾向の間には推論の誤りが部分的に媒介していた。そして、母親不承認を高低（平均±0.5 SD）の2群に分けて比較を行ったところ、低群では、HSPは推論の誤りを部分的に媒介していたのに対し、高群では完全に媒介していることが確認された。したがって、HSPは母親不承認が重なると、より高水準の推論の誤りを導き、その結果、自傷傾向を高めていることが示唆された。

