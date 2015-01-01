Abstract

Traffic conflict techniques represent the state-of-the-art for road safety assessments. However, the lack of research on transferability of conflict-based crash risk models, which refers to applying the developed crash risk estimation models to a set of external sites, can reduce their appeal for large-scale traffic safety evaluations. Therefore, this study investigates the transferability of multivariate peak-over threshold models for estimating crash frequency-by-severity. In particular, the study proposes two transferability approaches: (i) an uncalibrated approach involving a direct application of the uncalibrated base model to the target sites and (ii) a threshold calibration approach involving calibration of conflict thresholds of the conflict indicators. In the latter approach, the conflict thresholds of the Modified Time-To-Collision (MTTC) and Delta-V indicators were calibrated using local data from the target sites. Finally, the two transferability approaches were compared with a complete re-estimation approach where all the model parameters were estimated using local data. All three approaches were tested for a target set of signalized intersections in Southeast Queensland, Australia. Traffic movements at the target intersections were observed using video cameras for two days (12 h each day). The road user trajectories and rear-end conflicts were extracted using an automated artificial intelligence-based algorithm utilizing state-of-the-art Computer Vision methods. The base models developed in an earlier study were then transferred to the target sites using the two transferability approaches and the local data from the target sites.



RESULTS show that the threshold calibration approach provides the most accurate and precise predictions of crash frequency-by-severity for target sites. Thus, for peak-over threshold models, the threshold parameter is the most important, and its calibration improves the performance of the base models. The complete re-estimation of models for individual target sites yields inferior fits and less precise crash estimates than the two transferability approaches since they utilize fewer traffic conflict extremes in their development than the larger dataset utilized in base model development. Therefore, the study results can significantly advance the applicability of traffic conflict models for crash risk estimation at transport facilities.

