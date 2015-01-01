|
Arun A, Haque MM, Bhaskar A, Washington S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 170: e106644.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35367897
Traffic conflict techniques represent the state-of-the-art for road safety assessments. However, the lack of research on transferability of conflict-based crash risk models, which refers to applying the developed crash risk estimation models to a set of external sites, can reduce their appeal for large-scale traffic safety evaluations. Therefore, this study investigates the transferability of multivariate peak-over threshold models for estimating crash frequency-by-severity. In particular, the study proposes two transferability approaches: (i) an uncalibrated approach involving a direct application of the uncalibrated base model to the target sites and (ii) a threshold calibration approach involving calibration of conflict thresholds of the conflict indicators. In the latter approach, the conflict thresholds of the Modified Time-To-Collision (MTTC) and Delta-V indicators were calibrated using local data from the target sites. Finally, the two transferability approaches were compared with a complete re-estimation approach where all the model parameters were estimated using local data. All three approaches were tested for a target set of signalized intersections in Southeast Queensland, Australia. Traffic movements at the target intersections were observed using video cameras for two days (12 h each day). The road user trajectories and rear-end conflicts were extracted using an automated artificial intelligence-based algorithm utilizing state-of-the-art Computer Vision methods. The base models developed in an earlier study were then transferred to the target sites using the two transferability approaches and the local data from the target sites.
Signalized intersections; Computer vision; Crash frequency-by-severity; Peak-Over threshold approach; Rear-end conflicts; Traffic conflict techniques