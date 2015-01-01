Abstract

Human factors are responsible for most motor vehicle accidents that occur on the road. Recent work suggests that symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are linked to reduced driving safety, yet none have provided a comprehensive review of this small, emerging literature. The present review identified twenty-two studies reporting associations between PTSD and driving behaviors. Among these, longitudinal designs (k = 3) and studies using objective driving performance measures (e.g., simulators) (k = 2) were rare. Most studies (k = 18) relied on brief screener measures of PTSD status/symptoms or a prior chart diagnosis, while few used a standardized structured interview measure to determine PTSD status (k = 4), and only a small number of studies assessed PTSD symptom clusters (k = 7). PTSD was most frequently associated with increased rates of hostile driving behaviors (e.g., cutting off others), unintentional driving errors (e.g., lapses in attention) and negative thoughts and emotions experienced behind the wheel.



FINDINGS regarding risk of motor vehicle accident and driving-related legal issues were variable, however relatively few studies (k = 5) explored these constructs. Future directions are discussed, including the need for work focused on concurrent PTSD symptom/driving-related changes, more comprehensive PTSD and driving assessment, and consideration of the contributions of comorbid traumatic brain injury history and other neurological and psychiatric conditions on driving outcomes.

Language: en