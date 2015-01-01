|
Brown SM, Rodriguez KE, Smith AD, Ricker A, Williamson AA. Sleep Med. Rev. 2022; 64: e101621.
(Copyright © 2022, Saunders, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35367857
Childhood maltreatment has a range of long-term developmental and health consequences. Emerging research suggests that sleep disturbances may be a key behavioral health risk factor implicated in the relationship between maltreatment and poor health across the lifespan. This systematic review examined the association between maltreatment and behavioral sleep disturbances in childhood and adulthood. Studies were identified through PsycINFO, PubMed, and alternative search strategies such as Google Scholar and reference list checks, with an end date of July 2021. Quantitative, peer-reviewed articles examining behavioral sleep outcomes and/or characteristics among maltreatment-exposed samples were included. We assessed the potential risk of bias by examining study design and sleep and maltreatment assessment methods. Across 73 studies included in this review, there was a robust association between childhood maltreatment and behavioral sleep disturbances.
Language: en
Systematic review; Child maltreatment; Neglect; Abuse; Behavioral sleep disturbance