Abstract

Based on the content analysis of the forums of 12 portals, sites, blogs, both regional and all-Russian, the features of the reflection in public opinion of the modern tradition of marking the places of death in road accidents in Russia are analyzed. It has been established that the participants in the discussion of this tradition are characterized by three main types of attitude towards it: acceptance, denial and partial acceptance with partial denial, although in general a negative attitude both towards the tradition itself and towards those who follow it prevails.



The main arguments of supporters and opponents of this tradition are given. It is also shown that during the discussion, the participants came to more general social problems and issues, including the interaction of public and private in public life, the types and forms of expression of attitudes towards death, and the role of the state and church in their formation, regulation and development. .



На основе контент-анализа форумов 12 порталов, сайтов, блогов как региональных, так и общероссийских проанализированы особенности отражения в общественном мнении современной традиции отмечать места гибели людей в ДТП в России. Установлено, что для участников обсуждения данной традиции характерно три основных типа отношения к ней: принятие, отрицание и частичное принятие с частичным отрицанием, хотя в целом преобладает отрицательное отношение как к самой традиции, так и к тем, кто ей следует. Приведены основные аргументы сторонников и противников этой традиции. Также показано, что в процессе обсуждения участники выходили на более общие социальные проблемы и вопросы, в том числе о взаимодействии публичного и частного в общественной жизни, о типах и формах выражения отношения к смерти и о роли государства и церкви в их формировании, регулировании и развитии.

