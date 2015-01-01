Abstract

This paper proposes a method to detect cyber-attacks by cross-checking Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) information and connected vehicle trajectories data. The proposed method is only applicable to cyber-attacks that involve information tempering. The proposed V2I cyber-attacks detection algorithm includes the following features: i) effective in detecting the authenticity of broad-casted SPaT information; ii) feasible to identify the occurrence of cyber-attacks when the defensive function fails; iii) functional in the environment of partially connected and automated traffic; iv) leveraging transportation knowledge for cybersecurity assurance. Furthermore, a sensitivity analysis on the connected vehicle penetration rate is conducted. The best performance is observed when the penetration rate is 100%. Under this penetration rate, the experimental result demonstrates that the accuracy rate of the proposed method reached 94%.

Language: en