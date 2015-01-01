SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gao J, Murphey YL, Yi J, Zhu H. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2022; 10(1): 831-848.

(Copyright © 2022, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/21680566.2020.1782786

Lane-changing detection is one of the most challenging tasks in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). However, modeling driver's lane-changing process is challenging due to the complexity and uncertainty of driving behaviors. To address this issue, a novel sequential model, data-driven lane change detection (DLCD) system is proposed using deep learning techniques. Firstly, DLCD system explores to modeling driving context in spatial domain instead of traditional temporal domain. Secondly, DLCD has an ability of extracting innovative features, i.e. vehicle dynamics feature, lane boundary based distance feature and visual scene-centric feature from multi-modal input data efficiently. Finally, an improved focal loss-based deep long short-term memory (FL-LSTM) network is introduced to learn co-occurrence features and capture the dependencies within lane change events simultaneously. The experimental results on a real-world driving data set show that the DLCD system can learn the latent features of lane change behaviors and significantly outperform other advanced models.


ADAS; deep LSTM; Lane change detection; sequence learning

