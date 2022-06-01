Abstract

Road accidents currently represent one of the most serious problems for the community on a national and global scale. They are the leading cause of death for children and young people aged 5 to 29, and the number of road deaths continues to rise.



This is a cross-sectional study carried out in Mahajanga over a period of 2 years, during the years 2016 and 2017. The aim is to identify the deceased victims, and determine the factors favoring fatal road accidents in the Boeny region. Of 1209 victims of traffic accidents during this period, 69 had died, with a mortality rate of 5, 70%. They had an average age of 29.49 years, predominantly male (78.2%). Pedestrians (n = 33; 47.82%) and motorcyclists (n = 17; 24.63%) were the most affected. Most accidents occurred in built- up areas (63.8%), but those outside built-up areas were the most serious. In 98.55% of cases, these accidents were related to human factors, occurring during the day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. (60.8%). The vehicle- pedestrian (43.48%) and vehicle-vehicle (21.74%) type collision were the most encountered mechanism, involving mainly motorcycle (31.88%), minibus (23.19%) and off-road cars (20.29%). In 40.6% of the cases, the victims died on the spot, 18.8% during their transport to the hospital, and 40.6% after their arrival at the hospital. The lesions that caused these deaths were dominated by severe polytrauma (88.4%) and severe head trauma (31.8%).



The education of road users, the establishment of a good road safety policy and the adoption of responsible behavior with strict respect for the highway code among vehicle drivers will help to reduce this scourge.

