SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu CL, Cheng FY, Wei MJ, Liao YY. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2022; 14: e761053.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fnagi.2022.761053

PMID

35370622

PMCID

PMC8965318

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Declined cognitive function interferes with dual-task walking ability and may result in falls in older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The mind-body exercise, Tai Chi (TC), improves cognition and dual-task ability. Exergaming is low-cost, safe, highly scalable, and feasible. Whether the effects of exergaming-based TC is beneficial than traditional TC has not been investigated yet.

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to investigate effects of exergaming-based TC on cognitive function and dual-task walking among older adults with MCI.

METHODS: Fifty patients with MCI were randomly assigned to an exergaming-based TC (EXER-TC) group, a traditional TC (TC) group, or a control group. The EXER-TC and TC groups received 36 training sessions (three, 50-min sessions per week) during a 12-week period. The control group received no intervention and were instructed to maintain their usual daily physical activities. The outcome variables measured included those related to cognitive function, dual-task cost (DTC), and gait performance.

RESULTS: The EXER-TC and TC groups performed better than the control group on the Chinese version of the Stroop Color and Word Test, the Trail Making Test Parts A and B, the one-back test, gait speed, and DTC of gait speed in cognitive dual-task conditions after training. However, there were no significant differences between the EXER-TC and TC groups. Compared with the control group, only the EXER-TC group experienced beneficial effects for the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

CONCLUSION: EXER-TC was comparable to traditional TC for enhancement of dual-task gait performance and executive function. These results suggested that the EXER-TC approach has potential therapeutic use in older adults with MCI.


Language: en

Keywords

cognition; MCI; dual task gait; exergaming; tai chi

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print