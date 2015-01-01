Abstract

AIMS: Sport specialization is an actual trend in youth athletes, but it can increase injury risk. The aim was to determine the eventual correlation between sports specialization and injury risk in various sports, using a biopsychosocial approach.



METHODS: 169 sport-specialized athletes completed [(38 female, 131 male); overall (11.2 ± 2.7 years), (56.28 ± 15.72 kg), (161.3 ± 15.52 cm)] a self-reported questionnaire regarding sociodemographic (age, gender, educational level), physical-attitudinal, injuries and psychological-attitudinal To analyze data univariate and correlate analyses were used.



RESULTS: Of 169 athletes enrolled, 53% were single-sport specialized (reported participation in one sport and trained > 8 months/year). In team sports (100%, OR = 0.75; p = 0.022) a high risk of having to remain at rest for up to 1 month because of overuse was observed. Males who suffered direct trauma (70%; OR = 1.03; p = 0.006) in the team group (95%, OR = 0.09; p = 0.008) were more exposed to that type of injury, and also the type of specialization figured significantly (p = 0.047). In addition, interoceptive awareness correlates with injury (95%, 1.04, p = 0.01). This study shows that, even though young athletes seem to be at a high risk of becoming injured, early team sport specialization and a high performance level cannot be considered to be the only risk factors.

Language: en