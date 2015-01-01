Abstract

The risk factors affecting workers' unsafe acts were comprehensively identified by Human Factors Analysis and Classification System (HFACS) and grounded theory based on interview data and accident reports from deep coal mines. Firstly, we collected accident case and field interview data from deep coal mines issued by authoritative institutions. Then, the data were coded according to grounded theory to obtain relevant concepts and types. The HFACS model was used to classify the concepts and categories. Finally, the relationship between core and secondary categories was sorted out by applying a story plot. The results show that risk factors of unsafe acts of deep coal mine workers include environmental factors, organizational influence, unsafe supervision and unsafe state of miners, and the main manifestations of unsafe acts are errors and violations. Among them, the unsafe state of miners is the intermediate variable, and other factors indirectly affect risky actions of coal miners through unsafe sates. Resource management, organizational processes and failure to correct problems are the top three risk factors that occur more frequently in unsafe acts. The three most common types of unsafe act are unreasonable labor organization, failure to enforce rules, and inadequate technical specifications. By combining grounded theory and the HFACS framework to analyze data, risk factors for deep coal miners can be quickly identified, and more precise and comprehensive conceptual models of risk factors in unsafe acts of deep coal miners can be obtained.

Language: en