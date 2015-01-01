Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Recreational off-road vehicle crashes can produce severe injury and death among children, often from head trauma sustained while riding unhelmeted. Although required for competition, recreational riders commonly forego helmets. This study aimed to identify socioeconomic factors associated with unhelmeted injuries among children riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and dirt bikes recreationally, thus informing injury prevention efforts.



METHODS: A retrospective review was completed of patients younger than 18 years who presented after recreational ATV or dirt bike crash to a single American College of Surgeons-verified level 1 pediatric trauma center (2010-2019). Demographic, injury, and outcome data were collected. US Census data regarding median and per capita income, poverty prevalence, and scholastic graduation rates were recorded for each patient's home county. Relationships between helmet use at the time of injury, demographics, and socioeconomic variables were examined.



RESULTS: The cohort comprised 680 injured recreational ATV (n=510; 75%) and dirt bike (170; 25%) riders. Unhelmeted riders (n=450) were significantly older (median age 13 vs 11 years; p=0.008) and more often rode ATVs (n=399). Significantly greater percentages of females (77.9%; p<0.001) and passengers (89.5%; p<0.001) were unhelmeted at the time of injury. Residents of counties with lower median and per capita income, higher poverty prevalence, and lower high school and college graduation rates were significantly more likely to be unhelmeted at the time of their crash (p=0.003). In multivariable analysis, unhelmeted injuries were independently associated with ATV use (OR=6.757; p<0.0001), passenger status (OR=6.457; p<0.0001), and older age (OR=1.219; p<0.0001).



CONCLUSION: In children, ATV use, passenger status, and older age associated independently with unhelmeted riding in recreational vehicle crash. Residence in a county with both lower median income and scholastic graduation rates associated with unhelmeted crashes, and lower median income significantly predicted unhelmeted crashes. This study revealed socioeconomic factors that identify communities with greatest need for injury prevention initiatives. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III-retrospective comparative epidemiological study.

