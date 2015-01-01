|
Citation
|
Ma M, Adeney M, Chen W, Deng D, Tan S. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e813976.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35368510
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Green open space (GOS) is an important outdoor resource for the well-being of children by providing places for physical activity (PA), especially in the highly urbanized environment. The COVID-19 lockdowns have made children have more sedentary time than before due to less access to public places. This article aims to examine the associations of GOS characteristics (environmental and surrounding) and children's use (visitation and PA pattern) to provide evidence for promoting their PA during the pandemic. This study employed the method of GPS positioner, accelerometer, and survey to measure the children's actual use in GOS. A total of 179 children participated in the study and 10 GOSs were selected. The children were provided with the accelerometers and GPS positioners to track their walking steps, duration, and locations. The environmental characteristics and 1 km buffer of the selected GOSs were explored as extended study area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; physical activity; planning; design; environmental characteristics; green open space; landscape