Lei V, Ferguson M, Geiger R, Williams S, Liu L, Buxton JA. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2022; 17(1): e25.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
The British Columbia (BC) Take-Home Naloxone (THN) program provides naloxone to people at risk of experiencing or witnessing an opioid overdose for use in reversing suspected overdose events. This study seeks to examine trends and correlates of individuals obtaining a THN kit in BC between 2017 and 2020.
Language: en
Harm reduction; Naloxone; Opioid antagonist; Overdose; Take-home naloxone; Toxicity