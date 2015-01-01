|
Citation
|
Debelle G, Oates A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35379606
|
Abstract
|
Paediatricians, as with all healthcare professionals, have a duty to protect children from harm. They are called on to make the case for inflicted injury, often during a busy service week. If an inflicted injury to a child is not identified and acted on appropriately, the child or a sibling may present with further, serious or fatal injury, and, conversely, a decision in favour of inflicted injury that is not adjudicated as such may have serious human and societal consequences, including needless separation of the child from the family. This commentary and the related article by Arthurs et al1 are book-ended by two such situations: the cases of two children removed from their respective parents on the basis of suspicious injuries, only to be returned to their parents following reappraisal of the radiological evidence by court-appointed experts, and the tragic cases of two children abused and murdered by their parents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child Abuse; Paediatrics