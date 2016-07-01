|
Driscoll SJ, Fidler KJ, Shears A, Whetham J, White A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35383037
Making associations between sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and child sexual abuse can be controversial. To contribute to the paucity of research in this field, this service evaluation aims to (1) define the prevalence of STIs in children aged 0-13 years seen at a regional Children's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (2) determine whether sexual transmission is the most likely mode of transmission for diagnosed STIs, (3) identify factors affecting application of STI screening and (4) assess follow-up.
Language: en
Communicable Diseases; HIV; Child Abuse; Paediatrics