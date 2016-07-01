Abstract

Making associations between sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and child sexual abuse can be controversial. To contribute to the paucity of research in this field, this service evaluation aims to (1) define the prevalence of STIs in children aged 0-13 years seen at a regional Children's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (2) determine whether sexual transmission is the most likely mode of transmission for diagnosed STIs, (3) identify factors affecting application of STI screening and (4) assess follow-up.



METHODS consisted of retrospective analysis of an anonymous database for all patients seen between 1 July 2016 and 1 July 2019. Of 241 children seen, 114/241 (47.3%) received STI screening and 10/114 (8.8%) tested positive (4.1% of children seen overall). No asymptomatic child was diagnosed with an STI. Sexual transmission was the most likely mode of transmission based on child disclosure and physical examination findings for 6/10 children diagnosed with an STI.

