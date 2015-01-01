Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The complex associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and academic performance among college students are not well understood. The following aims were examined in this longitudinal study: the direct association of ACEs on academic problems after 4 years without (1) and with accounting for other academic risk factors (2a), the possible mechanisms linking ACEs and academic problems (2b). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: First-semester freshmen (N = 268; 71.3% female; M(age) = 18.30; 76.9% White, 14.6% Asian, 3.7% Black, 2.6% multiracial, 1.1% Native American, and 1.1% other) were recruited from a Midwestern U.S. university.



METHODS: Participants reported their ACEs, intrinsic motivation, psychological distress, and financial status as first-semester freshmen. Administrative records (i.e., SAT/ACT scores, GPA, courses taken not counted toward degree progress, and graduation) were collected prospectively over 4 years. Structural equation modeling was used to test the research aims. Post-hoc analyses without SAT/ACT scores were conducted.



RESULTS: ACEs were associated with academic problems assessed 4 years later, when studied in isolation (β = 0.36, p < .001) but not after adjusting for other risk factors (β = 0.08, p = .278). Psychological distress and SAT/ACT scores during the first semester predicted academic problems 4 years later (β = 0.33 and - 0.38, p < .001). There was an indirect effect of ACEs on academic problems through psychological distress (β = 0.13, p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need to expand mental health services and address barriers to utilization on college campuses.

Language: en