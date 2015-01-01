SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gupta M, Gupta N, Robinson M. CNS Spectr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MBL Communications)

DOI

10.1017/S1092852922000724

PMID

35383552

Abstract

Epidemiological trends in global suicides have been of serious concern in the last decade. The burden of higher expectations in the assessment of suicidal behaviors on mental health professionals is mounting. However, the suicidal risk assessemnt has many evolving and moving parts, and given it is one of the most heavily researched fields in psychiatry. While it is clear from current empirical research that suicide cannot accurately be predicted, the standard of care from regulatiory bodies and professional organizations dictates the use of established measures and follow consensus guidelines. HOwever, the legal system has different parameters to assess forthe deviation from these standards and views it from a different vantage point.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print