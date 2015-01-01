Abstract

Epidemiological trends in global suicides have been of serious concern in the last decade. The burden of higher expectations in the assessment of suicidal behaviors on mental health professionals is mounting. However, the suicidal risk assessemnt has many evolving and moving parts, and given it is one of the most heavily researched fields in psychiatry. While it is clear from current empirical research that suicide cannot accurately be predicted, the standard of care from regulatiory bodies and professional organizations dictates the use of established measures and follow consensus guidelines. HOwever, the legal system has different parameters to assess forthe deviation from these standards and views it from a different vantage point.

Language: en