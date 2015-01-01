|
Pfaltz MC, Halligan SL, Haim-Nachum S, Sopp MR, Ahs F, Bachem R, Bartoli E, Belete H, Belete T, Berzengi A, Dukes D, Essadek A, Iqbal N, Jobson L, Langevin R, Levy-Gigi E, Lüönd AM, Martin-Soelch C, Michael T, Oe M, Olff M, Ceylan D, Raghavan V, Ramakrishnan M, Sar V, Spies G, Wadji DL, Wamser-Nanney R, Fares-Otero NE, Schnyder U, Seedat S. Psychother. Psychosom. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35381589
Childhood maltreatment (CM) is linked to impairments in various domains of social functioning. Here, we argue that it is critical to identify factors that underlie impaired social functioning as well as processes that mediate the beneficial health effects of positive relationships in individuals exposed to CM. Key research recommendations are presented, focusing on: (1) identifying attachment-related alterations in specific inter- and intrapersonal processes (e.g., regulation of closeness and distance) that underlie problems in broader domains of social functioning (e.g., lack of perceived social support) in individuals affected by CM; (2) identifying internal (e.g., current emotional state) and external situational factors (e.g., cultural factors, presence of close others) that modulate alterations in specific social processes; and (3) identifying mechanisms that explain the positive health effects of intact social functioning.
Child abuse; Social support; Early interventions; Interpersonal relations; Social behavior